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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Taking a breather

In early European trade this morning (Friday) gold was down $2 from last Friday’s close at $1,347. Silver is down 25 cents at $17.18. Comex volumes have declined, and the dollar has stopped falling. It has mostly been…

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Alasdair Macleod

Brexit – the battle for ideas

The battle for ideas in the Brexit debate comes down to two basic economic approaches. The neo-Keynesian macroeconomists in the permanent establishment, who manage the state as economic planners and regulators are on…

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Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - January 26, 2018

Conclusion: Overall inventories built this week, particularly crude (which is seasonally normal). Cushing still drew, we think this needs to end soon, which probably will require the WTI-Brent gap to close a bit…

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Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - January 19, 2018

Conclusion: Further declines in US inventories, faster than even we predicted. Oil production growth is strong at close to 1mb/d and is now confirmed by the monthly data. The arb from Cushing to the USG for uncommitted…

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Alasdair Macleod

Unsound money is crucifying pensions

Deficits are mounting in pension obligations. It is a global problem over which pension trustees are helpless. It is also a problem that’s brushed under the carpet, with prospective and current pensioners generally…

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Alasdair Macleod

Overbought PMs consolidate

It had to happen after a terrific run from early December, so a consolidation in precious metals is hardly a surprise. With gold trading at $1,337 in early European trade this morning (Friday) it is unchanged, and…

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Alasdair Macleod

The truth about trade

The one subject, which became a headline issue last year, and even divides experts is trade. It will become increasingly important in 2018 as the US develops her trade policy, particularly with respect to China, and as…

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Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - January 12, 2018

Conclusion: US petroleum inventories continued to declined rapidly, particularly Cushing stocks. Net imports are again at extremely low levels despite these draws. We believe this will ultimately have to close the…

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Roy Sebag

Why Gold – The Science Behind Gold

Coauthored by Josh Crumb & Roy Sebag Goldmoney’s mission is to provide global access to gold for secure savings and transactions, making an extraordinary element useful and empowering again. Technology and progress are…

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