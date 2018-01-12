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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold persistently strong

The first half of the week saw gold and silver consolidate recent gains, which given the sharp rise since early December was only to be expected. However, the upward trend resumed from Wednesday. Gold on the week gained…

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Alasdair Macleod

One-year score card for Trump

We understand our politicians to be human, with much that that implies. In a democracy, politics is a competitive business, which means that generally well-balanced individuals tend to succeed, while those who are…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold and silver take off

Since gold bottomed at $1237 on 11 December, it has gained 6.5%, and silver 9.5%. In early European trade this morning gold was at $1317.50 and silver at $17.15. Our headline chart has been rebased to the December low…

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Stefan Wieler

Weekly DOE Oil Charts - December 29, 2017

Conclusion: US petroleum inventories showed a small counter-seasonal build this week, but crude stocks still drawing relatively fast. We believe this will ultimately lead to a narrowing of the WTI-Brent spread, but we…

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Alasdair Macleod

How quickly will the dollar collapse?

This might seem a frivolous question, while the dollar still retains its might, and is universally accepted in preference to other, less stable fiat currencies. However, it is becoming clear, at least to independent…

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Alasdair Macleod

Investment prospects for 2018

Predicting the future is a mug’s game, and in financial markets we simply cannot know tomorrow’s prices. All we can do is make assessments of the factors that can be expected to influence them. Economists’ forecasts…

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Alasdair Macleod

2018 could be the year for gold

We approach 2018 having seen the seeds planted in recent years for a monetary revolution. They include the massive world-wide expansion of credit and debt since the last credit crisis, and the advent of potentially…

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