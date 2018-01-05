Weekly DOE Oil Charts - December 29, 2017

Jan 5, 2018 · Stefan Wieler

Conclusion: US petroleum inventories showed a small counter-seasonal build this week, but crude stocks still drawing relatively fast. We believe this will ultimately lead to a narrowing of the WTI-Brent spread, but we don’t see much more upside on flat price from here.

Decent crude draw (larger than normal, particularly Cushing stocks) but overall counter-seasonal build as gasoline and distillate stocks showed large builds

Implied demand declined by 0.8mb/d but remained at a seasonally high 20mb/d, roughly same as last year

Net imports increased by 0.5mb/d this week to 4mb/d, down 0.5mb/d year-over-year

Refinery utilization was up 1% this week to 96.7%, 4 week average of gross and net input remain at record levels

View the Entire Research Piece as a PDF here.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not reflect those of Goldmoney, unless expressly stated. The article is for general information purposes only and does not constitute either Goldmoney or the author(s) providing you with legal, financial, tax, investment, or accounting advice. You should not act or rely on any information contained in the article without first seeking independent professional advice. Care has been taken to ensure that the information in the article is reliable; however, Goldmoney does not represent that it is accurate, complete, up-to-date and/or to be taken as an indication of future results and it should not be relied upon as such. Goldmoney will not be held responsible for any claim, loss, damage, or inconvenience caused as a result of any information or opinion contained in this article and any action taken as a result of the opinions and information contained in this article is at your own risk.