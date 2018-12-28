Market Report: Seasonal Rallies In Gold And Silver

Dec 28, 2018 · Alasdair Macleod





Gold and silver continued to rally this week in thin trade, interrupted by the Christmas holiday, with some markets shut on 26 December as well. Gold gained $21 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1276.50 in early European morning trade today (Friday), and silver rose 60 cents to $15.29 over the same timeframe.Despite the thin trade, gold’s open interest on Comex has increased by about 50,000 contracts since the December contract rolled off the board, telling us that we are shifting from bear-closing towards genuine buying. The same is not yet true of silver, which still looks and acts like a bear squeeze. The next chart shows gold’s open interest and price.Despite the recovery in OI so far, it is still on the low side. Therefore, it is reasonable to suggest the current rally in the price has much further to go before it becomes overbought.Of course, 2018 has been all about the flight into the dollar, driven by interest rate disparities, particularly with euros and yen. However, the dollar appears to be losing its bullish momentum, as our next chart shows.

