The Cato Institute recently published a new book, Superabundance, which tries to prove that Malthus, the nineteenth century clergyman and economist, was wrong with respect to his theory of population. Malthus believed…
Gold eased further this week and silver marked time, as US Treasury yields moved higher. In European trade this morning, gold was $1625, down $19 from last Friday’s close, and silver was $18.34, up 11 cents. Comex…
The British government’s desperate dash towards free markets has failed, badly bungled. The establishment in Whitehall and Westminster is back and realigned with the international government consensus. The socialist…
Negative sentiment in paper markets for precious metals prevails while the macro investing world tries to come to terms with higher interest rates. In early morning trade in Europe this morning, gold was at $1659, down…
There is a growing feeling in markets that a financial crisis of some sort is now on the cards. Credit Suisse’s very public struggles to refinance itself is proving to be a wake-up call for markets, alerting investors…
It has been a dramatic week for precious metals, particularly silver, which on Monday rose $1.70, 8.9%, followed by a further rise on Tuesday. Gold rose $52 dollars from last Friday’s close to trade at $1712 in Europe…
There is a growing realisation that the world faces a combination of persistent inflation of prices and a recession at the same time. The factors driving both are visibly intensifying. Those of us versed in the cycle of…
In an extraordinary week of turmoil in global bond markets, gold and silver rallied. In European trade this morning, gold was at $1672, up $28 from last Friday’s close. And silver at $19.16 is up 31 cents. The big news…
Following the new Kwarteng/Truss economic policies revealed in last week’s mini budget, the widespread condemnation is a reflex Keynesian response from a world which has become hostage to erroneous economic and monetary…
Gold and silver consolidated this week against a background of a rising dollar on the foreign exchanges. In Europe this morning, gold traded at $1661, down $12 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $19.40 was down 14…