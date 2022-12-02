On the back of a weakening dollar, gold and silver prices rallied strongly again this week. In European trade this morning, gold was $1800, up $54, and silver gained 38 cents to trade at $22.74. Since mid-October, gold…
Goldmoney’s leadership team and special guests sat down at the London Royal Society to discuss the state of the global economy, geopolitics, central banks, energy and gold. The panellists are Roy Sebag, Founder and CEO;…
In this article I examine the current state of the fight for hegemonic control between America on the one side, and Russia and China on the other. It is being fought on two fronts. Ukraine, the one in plain sight, is…
Pause for Thanksgiving The Thanksgiving holiday in America ensured that trade in precious metals was subdued this week. Nevertheless, gold and silver prices held their ground. In European morning trade today, gold was…
Over the last two weeks gold and silver have continued to enjoy a significant rally, but this week has been one of consolidation. In European trade this morning, gold was at $1765, down $14 from last Friday’s close. The…
The gap between fiat currency values and that of legal money, which is gold, has widened so that dollars retain only 2% of their pre-1970s value, and for sterling it is as little as 1%. Yet it is commonly averred that…
At these times of growing confusion over the future of currencies’ purchasing power, it is time to remove all doubt in the definitions of the differences between money, currency, and credit. This article traces the…
On the back of a further rise in the Fed Funds rate, the gold price made little progress this week. Silver outperformed. In European morning trade today, gold was at $1652, up $48from last Friday’s close. Silver was at…
With price inflation rising out of control and interest rates rising strongly, the trading environment for commercial banks has fundamentally changed. With bad debts looming and bond prices in entrenched downtrends,…
Gold and silver consolidated the small gains of the previous week in subdued paper trading. In European this morning, gold was at $1649, down $9 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $19.22 off 16 cents. Broader…