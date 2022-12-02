Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Explosive performance for PMs

On the back of a weakening dollar, gold and silver prices rallied strongly again this week. In European trade this morning, gold was $1800, up $54, and silver gained 38 cents to trade at $22.74. Since mid-October, gold…

Read the article

Goldmoney

Goldmoney 2023 Outlook Roundtable

Goldmoney’s leadership team and special guests sat down at the London Royal Society to discuss the state of the global economy, geopolitics, central banks, energy and gold. The panellists are Roy Sebag, Founder and CEO;…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Winter in Central Europe and for the dollar

In this article I examine the current state of the fight for hegemonic control between America on the one side, and Russia and China on the other. It is being fought on two fronts. Ukraine, the one in plain sight, is…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Pause for Thanksgiving

Pause for Thanksgiving The Thanksgiving holiday in America ensured that trade in precious metals was subdued this week. Nevertheless, gold and silver prices held their ground. In European morning trade today, gold was…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

It’s all about the pivot

Over the last two weeks gold and silver have continued to enjoy a significant rally, but this week has been one of consolidation. In European trade this morning, gold was at $1765, down $14 from last Friday’s close. The…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

The upside-down world of currency

The gap between fiat currency values and that of legal money, which is gold, has widened so that dollars retain only 2% of their pre-1970s value, and for sterling it is as little as 1%. Yet it is commonly averred that…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Legal definitions of money and credit

At these times of growing confusion over the future of currencies’ purchasing power, it is time to remove all doubt in the definitions of the differences between money, currency, and credit. This article traces the…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Oversold extremes

On the back of a further rise in the Fed Funds rate, the gold price made little progress this week. Silver outperformed. In European morning trade today, gold was at $1652, up $48from last Friday’s close. Silver was at…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

The Great Unwind II

With price inflation rising out of control and interest rates rising strongly, the trading environment for commercial banks has fundamentally changed. With bad debts looming and bond prices in entrenched downtrends,…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Watching the paint dry

Gold and silver consolidated the small gains of the previous week in subdued paper trading. In European this morning, gold was at $1649, down $9 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $19.22 off 16 cents. Broader…

Read the article