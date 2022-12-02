Goldmoney 2023 Outlook Roundtable

Dec 2, 2022 · Goldmoney

Goldmoney’s leadership team and special guests sat down at the London Royal Society to discuss the state of the global economy, geopolitics, central banks, energy and gold.

The panellists are Roy Sebag, Founder and CEO; James Turk, Founder; Alasdair Macleod, Head of Research; Stefan Wieler, Director and Energy Analyst; Josh Crumb, Founder and guest panellist. The discussion was moderated by Nancy Hungerford. This video was filmed on November 11, 2022.

Watch here:

https://youtu.be/590yV6VihjA