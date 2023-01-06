After a strong start to the New Year, gold and silver succumbed to profit-taking as the dollar recovered slightly. In European trade this morning, gold was trading at $1837, up $14 on last Friday after hitting a high of…
Savings are a vital component of any successful economy, and the foolishness behind the paradox of thrift is exposed in this article. It has been a huge error for Keynesian policy makers to discourage savings in the…
In very quiet post-Christmas trading, gold was $1815 in European morning trading, up $22 from last Friday’s close. Over the same timeframe, silver was up 11 cents at $23.82. By the last trading day of 2022, the dollar…
This article is in two parts. In Part 1 it looks at how prospects for gold should be viewed from a monetary and economic perspective, pointing out that it is gold whose purchasing power is stable, and that of fiat…
As foreshadowed in last week’s market update, year-end factors now dominate precious metals trading. In quiet holiday conditions, gold was barely changed in European trading this morning at $1797, up $4 from last…
In the distant future, we might look back on 2022 and 2023 as pivotal years. So far, we have seen the conflict between America and the two Asian hegemons emerge into the open, leading to a self-inflicted energy crisis…
Gold and silver spiked higher this week before selling off after the Fed increased its funds rate by 0.5%, followed by the Bank of England and the ECB. From last Friday’s close, in early morning European trade gold was…
A recent Bank for International Settlements paper warning of unappreciated risks in foreign exchange markets echoes my earlier warning in an article for Goldmoney published over a month ago describing derivative risks…
After a knock-down Monday, gold and silver resumed their firm tone this week in light Comex turnover. In Europe this morning, gold was at $1798, unchanged from last Friday’s close, and silver traded at $23.08, down only…
The FTX scandal has thrown the future of cryptocurrencies into doubt. Supporters of bitcoin, which has proved to be remarkably robust at a time when the whole cryptocurrency ecosystem is threatened by scandal and a…