How reliable is the link between money supply growth and the economic outlook? Monetarists are warning now that money supply has stopped growing and even turned negative, so we are heading for a recession. This article…
After trading sideways until Wednesday, gold broke out above its recent consolidation level following the Fed’s 0.25% rate increase on Wednesday. And yesterday morning, gold rose briefly to $1959.7 before falling back…
In the war between the western alliance and the Asian axis, the media focus is on the Ukrainian battlefield. The real war is in currencies, with Russia capable of destroying the dollar. So far, Putin’s actions have been…
This week, gold and silver further consolidated their gains since last September, with gold showing a continuing upward bias. Silver is tracking sideways, as our headline chart shows. In European trade this morning,…
We have confirmation from the highest sources that Russia and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) are considering using gold for pan-Asian trade settlements, fully replacing dollars and euros. In an article…
Gold has had a good week, holding onto recent gains, while silver has lagged. In European trade this morning (Friday) gold was at $1929, down $2 from last Friday’s close, after dipping as low as $1897. It appears that…
Probably the greatest error in modern economics was the abandonment of Say’s law, otherwise known as the law of the markets. In a nutshell, it demonstrated that through the division of labour, production is firmly…
In today's world where common sense is under attack, it is refreshing to read a book that is not only well reasoned, but provides a practical, time-honoured solution to many of the problems that plague modern society.…
Gold and silver were in bullish mode this week, with gold rising strongly and silver consolidating earlier gains. This morning in European trade, gold was at $1905, up $40 from last Friday’s close. On the same time…
The evidence strongly suggests that a combined interest rate, economic and currency crisis for the US and its western alliance will continue in 2023. This article focuses on credit, its constraints, and why quantitative…