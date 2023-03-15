Our proprietary gold price model has done a very good job tracking gold prices since we introduced it to our readers for the first time in 2016. As we have explained before, the intent of our gold price model is not to…
Gold and silver traded lower this week, with gold down a net $21 at $1834 in European trade this morning, having dipped as low as $1810 on Wednesday. Silver was hit even harder, down $1.18 at $20.06, having traded as…
This article examines the relationship between credit and its anchor in value. Today, that anchor is fiat currency, which is both parochial and unstable. Historically, and in law it has always been gold. It is a common…
After declining recently, gold and silver steadied this week in oversold conditions. This morning in European trade gold was $1847, up $37 from last Friday’s close, and silver was $21.10, up 50 cents. Turnover on Comex…
This article is about why interest rates and bond yields are rising and why they will continue to rise, threatening to undermine the entire western banking system. Rising bond yields are deferring the prospect of a…
Gold and silver continued to drift lower this week as the dollar continued to consolidate recent falls against other currencies. On the week, gold drifted lower, down $20 from last Friday’s close at $1823 in European…
There has been much comment over the likelihood that central bank digital currencies will be introduced. I conclude they are unnecessary — a red herring. But it does allow us to discuss their possible relevance to a new…
Reflecting a modest recovery in the dollar, precious metals have been sold down in paper markets. In European trade this morning, gold was at $1823, down $42 from last Friday’s close, and silver was at $21.20, down 75…
The consequences of Russia and her Asian allies embracing gold backing for their currencies are poorly understood in western capital markets. This move could lead to the destruction of the global fiat currency system.…
Last Thursday and Friday, gold fell nearly $100, and silver by $1.60. This week saw what traders call a dead cat bounce: in other words, there was little recovery from these falls. On the week, gold was down $2unchanged…