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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Time to trash Triffin

The dollar-based credit bubble is imploding, and emerging economies are seeking protection by accepting trade settlement in other currencies. The US policy of threatening regime change, currency destabilisation, or…

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Alasdair Macleod

Silver bear squeeze

This week, gold continued to consolidate, while silver moved ahead. This morning, gold was at $1979, up $2 since last Friday’s close, while silver at $23.85 was up 66 cents, for a two week gain of $1.33. Admittedly,…

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Alasdair Macleod

Deflating the credit bubble

The theme of this article is debt deflation. How likely is it that the downturn in broad money supply will continue, and if so, why? And what are the consequences? The major central banks have increasingly resorted to…

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Roy Sebag

Refresh the Page and it’s Gone

On July 11, 2008, news broke out that California based IndyMac Bank suddenly failed and was to be shut down by banking regulators. Within minutes, thousands of bank depositors swarmed their local branches. A jarring…

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Goldmoney Staff

Has the Fed already pivoted?

Only a week ago we published a two-part report ( Gold prices reflect a shift in paradigm – Part I , March 15, 2023, and Part II , March 16, 2023) in which we explored the possibility of the gold market’s pricing in a…

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Alasdair Macleod

Banking Crisis Sinks In

Gold and silver consolidated recent gains before rallying to test higher ground. In European morning trade, gold was $1992, up a net $4 from last Friday’s close. Silver outperformed gold at $23.15, up 55 cents. Open…

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Alasdair Macleod

Banking chaos

Last weekend saw the failure of three banks in the US: Silver Valley, Signature, and Silvergate. Gold rallied to $1931 in European trade this morning, up $68 from last Friday’s close and up $118 in just seven trading…

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Alasdair Macleod

Credit chaos

Following the day-to-day twists and turns of a banking crisis can make us lose sight of the bigger picture. It is tempting to think that the banking authorities are in control, and they will secure the integrity of…

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