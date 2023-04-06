The dollar-based credit bubble is imploding, and emerging economies are seeking protection by accepting trade settlement in other currencies. The US policy of threatening regime change, currency destabilisation, or…
This week, gold continued to consolidate, while silver moved ahead. This morning, gold was at $1979, up $2 since last Friday’s close, while silver at $23.85 was up 66 cents, for a two week gain of $1.33. Admittedly,…
The theme of this article is debt deflation. How likely is it that the downturn in broad money supply will continue, and if so, why? And what are the consequences? The major central banks have increasingly resorted to…
On July 11, 2008, news broke out that California based IndyMac Bank suddenly failed and was to be shut down by banking regulators. Within minutes, thousands of bank depositors swarmed their local branches. A jarring…
Only a week ago we published a two-part report ( Gold prices reflect a shift in paradigm – Part I , March 15, 2023, and Part II , March 16, 2023) in which we explored the possibility of the gold market’s pricing in a…
Gold and silver consolidated recent gains before rallying to test higher ground. In European morning trade, gold was $1992, up a net $4 from last Friday’s close. Silver outperformed gold at $23.15, up 55 cents. Open…
We are all now aware that the global banking system is extremely fragile. Driving bank failures is contracting credit, which in turn drives interest rates higher. Though it is not generally appreciated, central banks…
Last weekend saw the failure of three banks in the US: Silver Valley, Signature, and Silvergate. Gold rallied to $1931 in European trade this morning, up $68 from last Friday’s close and up $118 in just seven trading…
In the first part of this report, we highlighted that observed gold prices have significantly detached from our model-predicted prices. While this has happened in the past, prices always converged eventually. However,…
Following the day-to-day twists and turns of a banking crisis can make us lose sight of the bigger picture. It is tempting to think that the banking authorities are in control, and they will secure the integrity of…