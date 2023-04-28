Consolidation of precious metals prices continued this week, with gold unchanged at $1984, and silver down 26 cents at $24.83. Turnover in silver futures on Comex was healthy, while in gold futures it was more modest.…
This article looks at our current economic condition from the viewpoint of classical economics. It is now 87 years since classical economics were dismissed by John Maynard Keynes in his “General Theory of Employment,…
Gold and Silver prices continue to show remarkable strength despite strong headwinds from both real-interest rate expectations and realized real-interest rates. Inflation as reported through the CPI (Consumer Price…
Gold and silver continued their consolidation this week, with gold down $17 from last Friday’s close at $1986 in European trading this morning. And over the same timescale, silver was down 24 cents at $25.07. On Comex,…
This article looks at the factors behind the growing rejection of the dollar for trade settlement purposes by non-aligned nations around the world. They no longer fear political or economic reprisals from America. The…
Gold and silver had a positive week, with prices rising strongly. In European trade this morning, gold was $2038, up $30 from last Thursday’s close (Friday was Good Friday), and silver was $25.95, up 100 cents. Silver’s…
Increasing numbers of national governments are abandoning the US sphere of influence. Opportunities from trade with Asia compare favourably with rising currency and banking risks in a dollar-centric world. Against an…
Silver prices have strengthened remarkably over the past few months. In the fall of 2022, the metal had dropped to around $18/ozt, the lowest since early 2020. Since then, silver has pushed higher and is now again…
There is a fundamental difference between commodity markets and other markets. The bottom line is: commodity prices must adhere to an underlying physical reality. In contrast, there is no law that demands that equity…
Gold and silver rallied ahead of the Easter weekend, with silver being exceptionally strong. Gold closed last night at $2008.8, up $39 from last Friday’s close. And silver was up 90 cents at $24.97. On the last…