In these dogdays of summer, there is a new complacency over the financial and economic status of the Eurozone. Inflation is down, bank shares have rallied, and the end of further rises in interest rates is in sight. The…
The sell-off for gold and silver during May appears to have come to an end with the expiry of the June Comex contracts. In European trade this morning, gold was trading at $1980, up $36 from last Friday’s close. And…
This article points to the factors driving sterling gilt yields higher. They are likely to lead to a sterling crisis as foreign selling gathers pace of gilts acquired since 2018. Before interest rates began to rise,…
Gold and silver fell sharply ahead of the Comex June contracts expiry, whose first notice day is next Wednesday. Gold fell $23 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1954 in European trade this morning, and silver was…
Gold and silver prices declined this week, as the shorts mounted an attack on speculating longs. In Europe this morning, gold was trading at $1865, down $46 from last Friday’s close, and silver was at $23.69, down 25…
A consequence of increasing economic intervention by the state is that we are now expected to breed more taxpayers in future and draw down on our state pensions for less time. Our productivity must be improved as well,…
This week, gold and silver continued last Friday’s sell-off. On a net basis, gold was down only $8 from last Friday’s close in European trade this morning at $2008, following last Friday’s $34 decline. Silver was marked…
This article examines the currency imbalances between US dollars and the other currencies and concludes that should foreign holders decide to reduce their dollar exposure, the consequences for its value would be…
On the back of worrying developments in US regional banks, gold and silver performed well this week. This morning in European trade, gold was at $2039 up $53 from last Friday’s close after briefly testing new high…
That America faces a severe banking crisis has become plain to see, but the authorities’ response less so. Almost certainly, the crisis has much further to go in America, spreading to other jurisdictions. We can only…