Dollar bulls living dangerously

Feb 17, 2023 · Alasdair Macleod

Reflecting a modest recovery in the dollar, precious metals have been sold down in paper markets. In European trade this morning, gold was at $1823, down $42 from last Friday’s close, and silver was at $21.20, down 75 cents on the week.

Technically, gold’s consolidation from 1 February looks like a normal pull-back in a continuing bull market, with the gold price coming back to test its key moving averages. And for lovers of Fibonacci ratios, the price has retraced 62% of the rise from last November’s bottom. This is worth mentioning because traders use these technical factors for guidance.

For hedge funds, the trading counterpart for gold is the dollar in a pairs trade, and the next chart is of its trade-weighted index.

To progress further, the rally in the TWI must overcome resistance at the 105 level, which has turned this index multiple times. Currently, traders see inflation continuing to be a problem, with producer prices firmer than expected. The talk is of a 50-basis point hike in the Fed funds rate at the next FOMC meeting.

In current markets there is a strong view held by traders that a strong dollar is always the mirror image of a weak gold price. The next chart shows that sometimes the correlation is positive and sometimes not.

Currently, the correlation is positive. But going by Comex Open Interest, gold and silver are now as oversold as it gets.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not reflect those of Goldmoney, unless expressly stated. The article is for general information purposes only and does not constitute either Goldmoney or the author(s) providing you with legal, financial, tax, investment, or accounting advice. You should not act or rely on any information contained in the article without first seeking independent professional advice. Care has been taken to ensure that the information in the article is reliable; however, Goldmoney does not represent that it is accurate, complete, up-to-date and/or to be taken as an indication of future results and it should not be relied upon as such. Goldmoney will not be held responsible for any claim, loss, damage, or inconvenience caused as a result of any information or opinion contained in this article and any action taken as a result of the opinions and information contained in this article is at your own risk.