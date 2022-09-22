In our lifetimes, we have not seen anything like the developing economic and financial crisis. Rising interest rates are way, way behind reflecting where they should be. Interest rates have yet to discount the…
It was a mixed week for precious metals, starting with a promising rally and a bear squeeze particularly noticeable in silver, before the dollar benefited from a renewed flight out of euros, yen and pounds.…
Money supply took off during covid lockdowns. It is now about to take off again to pay everyone’s energy bills. But that is not all. Demands for currency and credit to be conjured out of thin air to pay for everything…
After a weak start, gold and silver are ending this week on a firmer note. This is particularly noticeable in silver, which rose 70 cents from last Friday’s close to trade at $18.81 in early morning European trade…
The financial war between Russia with China’s tacit backing on one side, and America and her NATO allies on the other has escalated rapidly. It appears that President Putin was thinking several steps ahead when he…
Gold and silver prices fell further this week as traders assessed increasing evidence that central bank interest rate policy is likely to drive major economies into deepening recession, potentially undermining commodity…
The disruption of global supply chains is seen to be a temporary problem yet to be resolved, but there are good reasons to believe it is now permanent. Following the end of the cold war against China and the foundation…
This week, gold and silver consolidated the previous week’s falls, with gold trading at $1747 in European trading this morning, unchanged from last Friday’s close. And silver was at $19.17, up 15 cents. Comex trade in…
In this article we look at the consequences of contracting bank credit on the economy, financial markets, and commodities. It is a developing global condition. Why is bank credit on the verge of a substantial…
Gold and silver drifted lower this week, consolidating the rise from last month’s lows. In European trade this morning, gold was at $1753, down $50 from last Friday’s close. Silver was at $19.30, down $1.47 on the same…