While we are being distracted by Ukraine, President Putin has advanced his geopolitical goals materially. Aided and abetted by President Xi, Putin is taking the Asian continent into his control. That mission is well on…
With gold now challenging the $1800 level, it spent this week consolidating its $100 rise from the $1680 low on 21 July. In European trade this morning, gold was $1789, up $14 from last Friday’s close. Comex volumes…
The failure of the Bank of England to contain consumer price inflation has become a topic for debate at a time of changing premiership. It is thought that Liz Truss will seek to address this failure if she is elected…
Gold and silver consolidated their new uptrends, with gold moving ahead while silver moved sideways. In European markets this morning gold was at $1787, up $22 on the week, and silver at $20.10, down 20 cents. Comex…
Advocates of sound money place much of the blame for inflation on bank credit. Do away with the creation of bank credit, they say, and the destructive cycle of boom and bust will be cured. But is this solution…
After months of drifting lower, gold and silver staged a sharp rally this week. In European trade this morning, gold was up $39 at $1766, having touched $1681 0n 21 July. Silver was at $20.17, up $1.60 on the week.…
Britain’s next Prime Minister must address two overriding problems: London is at the centre of an evolving financial and currency crisis brought forward by a change in interest rate trends; and the reality of emerging…
We are now seeing the initial stages of a currency, credit, and banking crisis develop. Driving it are an inflation of prices, contraction of bank credit and a pathological fear of recession. One can imagine that the…
The euro system and its currency are descending into crisis. Comprised of the ECB and the National Central Banks, the system is over its head in balance sheet debt, and it is far from clear how that can be resolved.…
In a febrile atmosphere, gold and silver futures continued to slide priced in dollars this week. Gold was down $72 from last Friday’s close at $1738 in European trade this morning, and silver down 72 cents at $19.12.…