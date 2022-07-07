Fickle markets have stopped worrying about inflation and begun to worry about recession. Both the financial establishment and investors seem incapable of understanding that it is not either one or the other, but both…
Gold and silver fell sharply this week into the half-year end, as recession scares mount. This morning, in early European trade gold was $1796, down $36 from last Friday’s close, and silver was $19.80, down $1.25. Gold…
Central bankers are trying to steer markets away from higher interest rates, citing growing evidence of the harm they are doing to economic growth. Quantitative tightening is dead on arrival. Predictably — because it is…
Gold and silver drifted lower this week as the whole commodity complex weakened. In European trade this morning, gold was at $1826, down $14, and silver at $20.88, down 78 cents. Comex volumes were moderate in gold, but…
Sanctions have backfired on those described by Vladimir Putin as the unfriendly nations. It is setting in train a series of events likely to undermine the whole Western financial system, as prices rise driving interest…
While stocks and bonds crashed this week, gold and silver rallied, recovering most of the ground lost in a sell-off on Monday. In Europe this morning, gold traded at $1850, down a net $20 having traded as low as $1806…
Now that interest rates are rising with much further to go, the global banking system faces a crisis on a scale like no other in history. Central banks loaded with financial securities acquired through QE face growing…
Gold and silver moved sideways this week in light to moderate trade. In European markets this morning, gold traded at $1847, down $3 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $21.70 was down 20 cents. Sentiment is…
While markets seem becalmed, financial conditions are rapidly deteriorating. Last week Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase gave the clearest of signals that bank credit is beginning to contract. Russia has consolidated its…
After a minor sell-off earlier in the week, gold and silver rallied on Wednesday and Thursday. Trading was moderate despite being interrupted by holidays — Memorial Day in the US on Monday and the Queen’s Jubilee…