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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Failing states and strangled economies

Fickle markets have stopped worrying about inflation and begun to worry about recession. Both the financial establishment and investors seem incapable of understanding that it is not either one or the other, but both…

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Alasdair Macleod

2022 H2 beckons

Gold and silver fell sharply this week into the half-year end, as recession scares mount. This morning, in early European trade gold was $1796, down $36 from last Friday’s close, and silver was $19.80, down $1.25. Gold…

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Alasdair Macleod

Inflation, recession, and new currencies

Central bankers are trying to steer markets away from higher interest rates, citing growing evidence of the harm they are doing to economic growth. Quantitative tightening is dead on arrival. Predictably — because it is…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Half-year doldrums

Gold and silver drifted lower this week as the whole commodity complex weakened. In European trade this morning, gold was at $1826, down $14, and silver at $20.88, down 78 cents. Comex volumes were moderate in gold, but…

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Alasdair Macleod

Russia is winning the financial war

Sanctions have backfired on those described by Vladimir Putin as the unfriendly nations. It is setting in train a series of events likely to undermine the whole Western financial system, as prices rise driving interest…

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Alasdair Macleod

A perfect storm in banking is brewing

Now that interest rates are rising with much further to go, the global banking system faces a crisis on a scale like no other in history. Central banks loaded with financial securities acquired through QE face growing…

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Alasdair Macleod

Protection from a currency collapse

While markets seem becalmed, financial conditions are rapidly deteriorating. Last week Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase gave the clearest of signals that bank credit is beginning to contract. Russia has consolidated its…

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