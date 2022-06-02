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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Recession, prices, and the crack-up boom

Initiated by monetarists, the debate between an outlook for inflation versus recession intensifies. We appear to be moving on from the stagflation story into outright fears of the consequences of monetary tightening and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Cycles are driven by credit

Central bankers’ narratives are falling apart. And faced with unpopularity over rising prices politicians are beginning to question central bank independence. Driven by the groupthink coordinated in the regular meetings…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Hedge funds panicked

The sell-off in gold and silver accelerated this week. Gold traded at $1822 in Europe this morning, down $61 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $20.80 was down $1.50. Comex volumes in both contracts were high on…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Currency crisis looming

In a general flight into the US dollar, this week the yen, euro, and pound weakened while the dollar strengthened. Accordingly, the hedge funds on Comex were selling gold and silver to buy the dollar. And in European…

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Alasdair Macleod

Financial war takes a nasty turn

The chasm between Eurasia and the Western defence groupings (NATO, Five-eyes, AUKUS etc.) is widening rapidly. While media commentary focuses on the visible side of the conflict in Ukraine, the economic and financial…

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Alasdair Macleod

Currency Chaos

Gold and silver had a torrid week, particularly for silver which as our headline chart shows is now marginally down on the year. In European trade this morning gold was at $1915, down $14 on the week after falls the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Building a better banking system

This article anticipates the rapidly approaching time when we might be engulfed in a combined currency, asset, and banking crisis. It is becoming clear that such an event can no longer be ruled out. Economists of the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Silver takes a hit

Gold and silver weakened since last Friday’s close, with silver particularly hard hit. In European morning trade today gold was at $1942, down $33 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $24.15, down $1.45. Trading…

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Alasdair Macleod

Value destruction

In recent articles I have argued that the era of a financialised fiat dollar standard is ending. This article takes my hypothesis further and explains that it is not just the emergence of new commodity backed currencies…

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