Initiated by monetarists, the debate between an outlook for inflation versus recession intensifies. We appear to be moving on from the stagflation story into outright fears of the consequences of monetary tightening and…
Central bankers’ narratives are falling apart. And faced with unpopularity over rising prices politicians are beginning to question central bank independence. Driven by the groupthink coordinated in the regular meetings…
The sell-off in gold and silver accelerated this week. Gold traded at $1822 in Europe this morning, down $61 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $20.80 was down $1.50. Comex volumes in both contracts were high on…
It is apparent from media commentary that there is considerable misunderstanding over the causes behind rising prices and the consequences for interest rates. There are now signs that the official narrative over these…
In a general flight into the US dollar, this week the yen, euro, and pound weakened while the dollar strengthened. Accordingly, the hedge funds on Comex were selling gold and silver to buy the dollar. And in European…
The chasm between Eurasia and the Western defence groupings (NATO, Five-eyes, AUKUS etc.) is widening rapidly. While media commentary focuses on the visible side of the conflict in Ukraine, the economic and financial…
Gold and silver had a torrid week, particularly for silver which as our headline chart shows is now marginally down on the year. In European trade this morning gold was at $1915, down $14 on the week after falls the…
This article anticipates the rapidly approaching time when we might be engulfed in a combined currency, asset, and banking crisis. It is becoming clear that such an event can no longer be ruled out. Economists of the…
Gold and silver weakened since last Friday’s close, with silver particularly hard hit. In European morning trade today gold was at $1942, down $33 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $24.15, down $1.45. Trading…
In recent articles I have argued that the era of a financialised fiat dollar standard is ending. This article takes my hypothesis further and explains that it is not just the emergence of new commodity backed currencies…