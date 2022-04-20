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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold and silver advance

Gold and silver prices advanced this week, with Comex volumes for silver increasing, while those for gold remained subdued ahead of the Easter holidays. In European morning trade today (Thursday), gold was at $1974, up…

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Alasdair Macleod

The commodity currency revolution

We will look back at current events and realise that they marked the change from a dollar-based global economy underwritten by financial assets to commodity-backed currencies. We face a change from collateral being…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Who is sanctioning whom?

Gold and silver drifted lower on balance this week, seemingly caught in limbo while traders tried to make sense of news developments. In Europe this morning, gold traded at $1935, down $22 from last Friday’s close, and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Edging towards a gold standard

Commentators are trying to make sense of Russian moves. However, there is a back story which differs from much of the speculation, which this article addresses. The Russians have not put the rouble on some sort of gold…

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