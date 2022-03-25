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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Major developments in gold

Following the recent sell-off gold and silver rallied this week, with gold trading at $1957 in European trade this morning, up $36 since last Friday, and silver was at $25.67, up 75 cents on the same timescale. Trading…

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Alasdair Macleod

Designing a new currency is impractical

Rising interest rates threaten to destabilise both financial asset values and the fiat currencies in which they are priced. This outcome is feared by the chattering classes who increasingly speculate about currency…

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Alasdair Macleod

The evolution of credit

After fifty-one years from the end of the Bretton Woods Agreement, the system of fiat currencies appears to be moving towards a crisis point for the US dollar as the international currency. The battle over global…

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Alasdair Macleod

The end of fiat hoving into view…

Tragic though the situation in Ukraine has become, the real war which started out as financial in character some time ago has now become both financial and about commodities. Putin made a huge mistake invading Ukraine…

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Alasdair Macleod

When normality is exposed as a Ponzi

Putin’s hubris, yes-men for generals, lack of fighting conviction among the men, poor logistics and strong Ukrainian leadership and determination have combined to turn the Russian invasion of Ukraine into a military…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: PMs spike on Ukraine

This was the week that Russia attacked Ukraine, taking out its military capability. Europe awoke on Thursday morning to this news, and gold and silver spiked higher before falling back into net losses for the day, up…

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