Following the recent sell-off gold and silver rallied this week, with gold trading at $1957 in European trade this morning, up $36 since last Friday, and silver was at $25.67, up 75 cents on the same timescale. Trading…
Rising interest rates threaten to destabilise both financial asset values and the fiat currencies in which they are priced. This outcome is feared by the chattering classes who increasingly speculate about currency…
After commodities peaked last week and subsequently sold off, this week saw a continuation of falling prices before steadying on Wednesday. Gold settled at $1834 in early morning European trade today (Friday), down $54…
After fifty-one years from the end of the Bretton Woods Agreement, the system of fiat currencies appears to be moving towards a crisis point for the US dollar as the international currency. The battle over global…
As commodity prices responded to developments in Ukraine, precious metals rallied strongly before a general consolidation developed across all markets. After hitting a high of $2070 on Tuesday, gold backed off to trade…
Tragic though the situation in Ukraine has become, the real war which started out as financial in character some time ago has now become both financial and about commodities. Putin made a huge mistake invading Ukraine…
With the Ukraine crisis worsening, precious metals rallied this week after last week’s extreme volatility. This morning in Europe gold traded at $1944, up $55 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $25.21 was up 97…
Oil prices have sharply risen over the past two weeks on the back of the unfolding war in Ukraine. Prompt month Brent prices went from an already elevated $95/bbl in mid-February to $112/bbl at the time of writing. WTI,…
Putin’s hubris, yes-men for generals, lack of fighting conviction among the men, poor logistics and strong Ukrainian leadership and determination have combined to turn the Russian invasion of Ukraine into a military…
This was the week that Russia attacked Ukraine, taking out its military capability. Europe awoke on Thursday morning to this news, and gold and silver spiked higher before falling back into net losses for the day, up…