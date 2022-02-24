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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

How Ukraine fits into the global jigsaw

Ukraine is part of a far bigger geopolitical picture. Russia and China want US hegemonic influence in the Eurasian continent marginalised. Following defeats for US foreign policy in Syria and Afghanistan and following…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Breakout!

Gold and silver rose this week continuing the rally from the depressed levels of earlier this month. In European trade this morning, gold was at $1894, up $34 on the week, while silver at $23.92 was up 32 cents. Not…

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Alasdair Macleod

Central banks are now insolvent

Behind the battle to convince everyone that price inflation is not a lasting problem is the necessity to keep interest rates and bond yields suppressed. In the past, the interest rate cycle was entirely due to the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Inflation hits the headlines

Yesterday it was announced that in the year to end-January US CPI rose by 7.5%, against expectations of 7.3%. Shock horror!! Gold and silver initially dipped as amateur speculators feared interest rates rising sooner…

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Alasdair Macleod

Difference between growth and progress

Governments and central banks are making the mistake of believing that growth in GDP is a primary measure of economic performance. This confuses growth, measured as a total of transactions without regard to their…

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Alasdair Macleod

The UK and its lost opportunities

Two years after leaving the EU Britain has made almost none of the promised progress towards economic liberalisation. While Brussels hasn’t been helpful, libertarian ministers in the Tory government have been both…

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Goldmoney

Gold defies hawkish rate environment

Fed fund futures markets have sharply changed their outlook on Fed policy for 2022, pricing in four rate hikes in the next twelve months. This has led to a correction in both nominal yields and real-interest rate…

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Alasdair Macleod

Why dollar CBDCs may never happen

The Fed has just released its first public consultation paper on a dollar-based central bank digital currency. For many, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are a means of heading off private sector cryptos, but…

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