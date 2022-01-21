Our headline chart shows how, after the first week in the New Year, the silver price has rallied strongly, up by nearly 10%. This week gold rose $18 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1835 in Europe this morning, and…
In recent weeks inflation has become a major economic concern. Nearly all the commentary emanating from monetary policy makers, economists, and the media is misguided, believing inflation is rising prices and must be…
Gold and silver rallied this week as inflation and rising interest rates became the talking point. From last Friday, gold rose $28 to trade at $1823 this morning in Europe, and silver rose 80 cents to $23.12. Comex gold…
This article looks at the situation in the euro system in the context of rising interest rates. Central to the problem is role of the ECB, which through monetary inflation embarked on a policy of transferring wealth…
Gold and silver got off to a poor start in the New Year, with gold down $35 and silver down $1.10 in the first week of trading. In morning European trade today, gold was at $1794 and silver at $22.20. Interestingly,…
The establishment, including the state, central banks and most investors are thoroughly Keynesian, the latter category having profited greatly in recent decades from their slavish following of the common meme. That is…
Following the Lehman crisis, it became fashionable to cite the Triffin dilemma as justification for inflationary US policies and why they would not undermine the US dollar in the foreign exchanges. But far from being…
In the run up to Christmas, turnover in gold and silver contracts on Comex slowed to a crawl. Having ticked back slightly on Monday and Tuesday, on balance both metals rallied this week, with gold up $7 from last…
It has been a disappointing year for profit-seeking precious metal investors, but for those few of us looking to accumulate gold and silver as the ultimate insurance against runaway inflation it has been an unexpected…
In last Friday’s market update I pointed out that the factors driving precious metal prices lower probably had further to run, with the bullion banks trying to manage the market ahead of the year end, when trading…