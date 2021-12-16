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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The credit cycle and zombies’ downfall

Leading central banks like to think that through careful interest rate management, they have tamed the economic cycles which lead to regular economic downturns. Instead, they have only managed to bury the evidence. To…

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Alasdair Macleod

Interest rates, money supply, and GDP

That the world is on the edge of a monetary and economic cliff is becoming increasingly obvious. And becoming more obviously permanent than transient, price inflation will almost certainly lead to rising interest rates.…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Final sell-off in 2021

The attempt to shake out all weak holders of paper gold continued this week into the first days of December. Gold traded at $1770 in European morning trade today, down $22 from last Friday’s close. Silver lost 78 cents…

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Alasdair Macleod

James Turk’s new book on money

Money and Liberty — In the Pursuit of Happiness & The Theory of Natural Money — by James Turk, Published by Wood Lane Books ISBN (paperback $19.99): 978-1-7398511-1-8 Available as a Kindle book from Amazon ($9.99). This…

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Alasdair Macleod

The euro’s death wish

Last week’s Goldmoney article explained the Fed’s increasing commitment to dollar hyperinflation. This week’s article examines the additional issues facing the euro and the Eurozone. More nakedly than is evidenced by…

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Marianne Salamanca

Market Report: A week of consolidation

Gold and silver consolidated recent gains, drifting lower on the week. Gold lost only $5 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1860 in morning trade in the European time zone, but silver fell 55 cents to $24.75 over the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Returning to sound money

With the threat of dollar hyperinflation now becoming a reality it is time to consider what will be required to stabilise the currency, and by extension the other fiat currencies which regard the dollar as their…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Pre-weekend profit taking

Gold and silver continued their rally this week, following the shock US CPI announcement on 4 November, but in early morning trading in the UK time zone profit-taking appeared. From last Friday’s close gold was up a net…

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