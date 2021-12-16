Leading central banks like to think that through careful interest rate management, they have tamed the economic cycles which lead to regular economic downturns. Instead, they have only managed to bury the evidence. To…
The sell-off in precious metals, now entering its fourth week, is struggling to drive gold prices lower, but silver is showing less resistance to this pressure. Since last Friday’s close, by morning trading in Europe…
That the world is on the edge of a monetary and economic cliff is becoming increasingly obvious. And becoming more obviously permanent than transient, price inflation will almost certainly lead to rising interest rates.…
The attempt to shake out all weak holders of paper gold continued this week into the first days of December. Gold traded at $1770 in European morning trade today, down $22 from last Friday’s close. Silver lost 78 cents…
Money and Liberty — In the Pursuit of Happiness & The Theory of Natural Money — by James Turk, Published by Wood Lane Books ISBN (paperback $19.99): 978-1-7398511-1-8 Available as a Kindle book from Amazon ($9.99). This…
Gold and silver had a torrid week as the bullion banks drove gold under $1800 to force Comex futures’ bulls into closing their positions and to make as many December call options expire worthless as possible. Gold fell…
Last week’s Goldmoney article explained the Fed’s increasing commitment to dollar hyperinflation. This week’s article examines the additional issues facing the euro and the Eurozone. More nakedly than is evidenced by…
Gold and silver consolidated recent gains, drifting lower on the week. Gold lost only $5 from last Friday’s close to trade at $1860 in morning trade in the European time zone, but silver fell 55 cents to $24.75 over the…
With the threat of dollar hyperinflation now becoming a reality it is time to consider what will be required to stabilise the currency, and by extension the other fiat currencies which regard the dollar as their…
Gold and silver continued their rally this week, following the shock US CPI announcement on 4 November, but in early morning trading in the UK time zone profit-taking appeared. From last Friday’s close gold was up a net…