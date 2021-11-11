It is only now becoming clear to the investing public that the purchasing power of their currencies is declining at an accelerating rate. There is no doubt that yesterday’s announcement that the US CPI rose by 6.2%,…
The bullion bank and market makers’ attacks on gold and silver prices (collectively the Swaps on Comex) continued into the first week of the new month, with only seven weeks to go until Basel 3’s net stable funding…
That the post-industrial era of fiat currencies is coming to an end is becoming a real possibility. Major economies are now stalling while price inflation is just beginning to take off, following the excessive currency…
Gold and silver prices saw further consolidation with gold marginally up and silver marginally down on the week. Gold rose from last Friday’s close by $2 to trade at $1794 by early morning trade in Europe, while silver…
The few economists who recognise classical human subjectivity see the dangers of a looming currency collapse. It can easily be avoided by halting currency expansion and cutting government spending so that their budgets…
On the back of generally thin Comex trade gold and silver made positive headway this week. In European trade this morning, gold was $1793, up $26 from last Friday’s close, and silver was $24.33, up $1.08 cents. Precious…
In recent years, America’s unsuccessful attempts at containing China as a rival hegemon has only served to promote Chinese antipathy against American capitalism. China is now retreating into the comfort of her…
This was the week when the world awoke to soaring energy prices, followed by metals. Copper briefly hit $10,000 per tonne in strong backwardation. It is hardly a surprise then that the suppression of gold and silver…
Describing evolving inflationary conditions as stagflation misses the point about today’s inflationary conditions. Stagflation was originally used only in the context of excessive wage increases not matched by improved…
In a week of consolidation gold and silver ended up little changed from last Friday’s close. In European morning trade today, gold was $4 lower at $1757, and silver down 18 cents at $22.50. Trading on Comex was…