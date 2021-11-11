Goldmoney
MenuClose

A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The futility of central bank policy

It is only now becoming clear to the investing public that the purchasing power of their currencies is declining at an accelerating rate. There is no doubt that yesterday’s announcement that the US CPI rose by 6.2%,…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Money, funny-money and crypto

That the post-industrial era of fiat currencies is coming to an end is becoming a real possibility. Major economies are now stalling while price inflation is just beginning to take off, following the excessive currency…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold and silver advance

On the back of generally thin Comex trade gold and silver made positive headway this week. In European trade this morning, gold was $1793, up $26 from last Friday’s close, and silver was $24.33, up $1.08 cents. Precious…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

A tale of two civilisations

In recent years, America’s unsuccessful attempts at containing China as a rival hegemon has only served to promote Chinese antipathy against American capitalism. China is now retreating into the comfort of her…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Breakout for metals

This was the week when the world awoke to soaring energy prices, followed by metals. Copper briefly hit $10,000 per tonne in strong backwardation. It is hardly a surprise then that the suppression of gold and silver…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

The stagflation myth

Describing evolving inflationary conditions as stagflation misses the point about today’s inflationary conditions. Stagflation was originally used only in the context of excessive wage increases not matched by improved…

Read the article

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: The fashion is Bitcoin

In a week of consolidation gold and silver ended up little changed from last Friday’s close. In European morning trade today, gold was $4 lower at $1757, and silver down 18 cents at $22.50. Trading on Comex was…

Read the article