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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The funding challenges ahead

This article looks at the Fed’s funding challenges in the US’s new fiscal year, which commenced on 1 October. There are three categories of buyer for US Federal debt: the financial and non-financial private sector,…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Quarter-end knockdown

This week saw a high degree of price capitulation as bullion banks used the dollar’s strength and a rally in bond yields to mount a bear raid on gold and silver. On Wednesday, silver traded as low as $21.45, down over…

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Alasdair Macleod

Economic theory and long-wave cycles

Investors and others are confused by the early stages of accelerating price inflation. One misleading belief is in cycles of industrial production, such as Kondratieff’s waves. The Kondratieff cycle began to emerge in…

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Alasdair Macleod

The Great Game moves on

Following America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, her focus has switched to the Pacific with the establishment of a joint Australian and UK naval partnership. The founder of modern geopolitical theory, Halford Mackinder,…

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Alasdair Macleod

The funny-money game

The sense of general unease that I detect among those I meet and discuss economics and financial matters with is increasing —with good reason. Clearly, what everyone calls inflation, rising prices or more accurately…

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Alasdair Macleod

Inflation is a monetary curse

Remarkably, in a speech on monetary policy given at the Jackson Hole conference last Friday, Jay Powell never mentioned money, money supply, M1 or M2. With money supply expanding at a record pace to fund both QE and…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Waiting for Jackson Hole

Gold and silver traded in subdued volumes this week as traders were reluctant to take positions ahead of Jay Powel’s speech at Jackson Hole later today. And it wasn’t just precious metals on hold. Combined with the…

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