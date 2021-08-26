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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Eurozone finances have deteriorated

Despite negative interest rates and money printing by the European Central Bank, which conveniently allowed all Eurozone member governments to fund themselves, having gone nowhere Eurozone nominal GDP is even lower than…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Keynesian fears of deflation

This week, gold consolidated the gains of the previous week after the dramatic sell-off on 6—9 August. In European trading this morning, gold was at $1785, up $5 from last Friday’s close. Silver was relatively weak at…

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Alasdair Macleod

The dollar’s debt trap

On the fiftieth anniversary of the Nixon Shock, this article explains why fiat currencies have become joined at the hip to financial asset values. And why with increasing inevitability they are about to descend into the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold takedown fails

Gold suffered a massive bear raid over last Sunday night, when traders in Europe and America were not at their desks. Silver got slammed on the back of it. As can be seen in our headline chart, both metals are now well…

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Alasdair Macleod

The problem with climate change politics

Climate change bears all the hallmarks of a state-sponsored crisis, useful to shift attention from other political failures. But the absence of financial accountability which characterises government actions also…

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Alasdair Macleod

The extinction of gold derivatives

This month is the fiftieth anniversary of the Nixon shock, when the Bretton Woods agreement was suspended. And the expansion of commercial banking into credit for purely financial activities became central to the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Western socialism and Eastern capitalism

There has been a significant shift in geopolitics in recent months, with the US consciously deciding to withdraw from Asian conflicts, notably in Afghanistan. But the diplomatic war against Iran also appears to have…

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