Despite negative interest rates and money printing by the European Central Bank, which conveniently allowed all Eurozone member governments to fund themselves, having gone nowhere Eurozone nominal GDP is even lower than…
This week, gold consolidated the gains of the previous week after the dramatic sell-off on 6—9 August. In European trading this morning, gold was at $1785, up $5 from last Friday’s close. Silver was relatively weak at…
On the fiftieth anniversary of the Nixon Shock, this article explains why fiat currencies have become joined at the hip to financial asset values. And why with increasing inevitability they are about to descend into the…
Gold suffered a massive bear raid over last Sunday night, when traders in Europe and America were not at their desks. Silver got slammed on the back of it. As can be seen in our headline chart, both metals are now well…
Climate change bears all the hallmarks of a state-sponsored crisis, useful to shift attention from other political failures. But the absence of financial accountability which characterises government actions also…
Gold and silver saw little change this week, with gold down $12 from last Friday’s close in early European trade this morning at $1801. And silver was off 27 cents over the same timescale at $25.17. On Wednesday there…
This month is the fiftieth anniversary of the Nixon shock, when the Bretton Woods agreement was suspended. And the expansion of commercial banking into credit for purely financial activities became central to the…
Following the demise of gold’s active August contract, gold and silver had a better week. In European morning trade, gold was at $1829, up $28 from last Friday, while silver rallied to $25.60, up 45 cents. As always at…
There has been a significant shift in geopolitics in recent months, with the US consciously deciding to withdraw from Asian conflicts, notably in Afghanistan. But the diplomatic war against Iran also appears to have…
As can be seen in our headline chart, the gold price has gently climbed for a month now. Silver held its level until this week, when it sold off sharply and is yet to recover its poise. This morning, gold was at $1802,…