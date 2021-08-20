Market Report: Keynesian fears of deflation

Aug 20, 2021 · Alasdair Macleod



Having approximately halved from the record 125 in March last year, it had been a profitable run for silver, which, along with base metals, now appears to be consolidating. But fundamentals such as accelerating “green” demand and restrictions on mine output growth suggest that silver prices are unlikely to drift lower much from here. The key, as always, will be ETF demand from investors.



At net short a modest 10,388 contracts (51.94 million ounces) the Swaps can afford to relax. Furthermore, the short side is dominated by producers, mostly mines over half of which produce silver as a by-product. Of the total net shorts, the swaps account for only 23% and the Producers 77%.



Having marginally exceed the March 2021 high, the chart suggests that a bigger hurdle is 94.25, shown by the pecked line. But the problem with the TWI is it is overweighted in euros. And being the reserve currency, the dollar is followed in terms of its relative purchasing power by all others. A wider commodity index is a better guide, and that’s up next.



Using DBC as a proxy for commodities, we can see that they have been in a consolidation phase since May. It looks like the 18 level is firm support, so the downside from here appears limited.



Driving this consolidation is growing fears that after a post-covid bounce, the US and other economies are stalling. This is reflected in bond markets, where the yield on the UST 10-year bond has fallen by over 0.5%.





With its yield showing a death cross and commodity prices on pause, markets are reflecting fears of deflation instead of inflation. It is a black or white choice which drives Neo-Keynesian analysis. But it ignores inflation as the driving force in an economic slump, as evidenced in every hyperinflation of fiat currency.



This week, gold consolidated the gains of the previous week after the dramatic sell-off on 6—9 August. In European trading this morning, gold was at $1785, up $5 from last Friday’s close. Silver was relatively weak at $23.20, down 60 cents on the week. This has led the gold/silver ratio to rise to 77, which is our next chart