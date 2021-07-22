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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

2020—2022 versus 1929—1932

Current levels of equity markets are not only divorced from their underlying economic and business realities but are repeating the madness of crowds that led to the Wall Street crash of 1929—1932. The obvious difference…

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Alasdair Macleod

LBMA gets a lifeline

The draft PRA rules complying with Basel 3 regulations have now been issued six months ahead of their implementation to allow banks to adjust for them in time. From now, senior bankers, their lawyers and bank treasury…

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Alasdair Macleod

The end of the bank credit cycle

The economic consequences of cyclical expansion and contraction of bank credit are the reason for booms and slumps dating back certainly to the Napoleonic Wars and possibly before. Keynesian remedies, which owe their…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: H2 2021 beckons

In declining volumes, this week gold and silver drifted sideways in the dying days of June. This morning in European trade gold was at $1783, up $3 from last Friday’s close, and silver at $26.11, up ten cents. With the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Banking faces seismic changes

The role of commercial banks in the global economy is changing, with lending to governments and their agencies now more important than lending to goods and services industries. It is a trend which is due to continue.…

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Alasdair Macleod

Inflation, asset and consumer prices

“The Fed finds itself between a rock and a hard place: either it keeps inflating or the whole confidence-based valuation of financial assets collapses. Either it raises interest rates or the dollar collapses.” There has…

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