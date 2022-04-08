Long term oil prices beginning to reflect the coming oil shortage – Part II

Apr 8, 2022 · Goldmoney Insights

So it appears at first that the recent crude oil price spike was mainly the result of a curve being pushed into a steep backwardation (due to very low inventories) on the back of near-term supply issues. But that is not the whole picture. We think the more interesting story has been developing quietly at the long end of the curve. Longer-dated prices have broken out of their $50-65/bbl range they have been trading for the past seven years (see Exhibit 4). While short term price fluctuations are usually simply a function of fluctuating inventories, long term prices reflect the industry’s marginal cost of future supply.