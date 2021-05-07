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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Breakout!

This week, gold convincingly challenged and overcame the $1800 level and silver shot through the $27 barrier. From last Friday’s close, gold rose by $51 to trade at $1820 in European morning trade, while silver rose…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Surreal PM pricing persists

Gold and silver were little changed on the week, with gold at $1769, down $8 from last Friday’s close in early morning European trade, while silver was at $25.95, down 4 cents. The last trade date for Comex gold and…

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Goldmoney Insights

The coming oil shortage – Part II

The oil price crash on the back of the COVID-19 lockdowns has accelerated the coming supply crunch. Both national and international oil companies have slashed CAPEX and maintenance spending, which will accelerate…

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Alasdair Macleod

Why interest rate management fails

This article explains why attempting to achieve economic outcomes by managing interest rates fails. The basis of monetary interventionist theories ignores the discoveries of earlier free-market thinkers, particularly…

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Goldmoney Insights

The coming oil shortage – Part I

The oil price crash on the back of the COVID-19 lockdowns has accelerated the coming supply crunch. Both national and international oil companies have slashed CAPEX and maintenance spending, which will push up decline…

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Alasdair Macleod

Market Report: Gold and silver break-out

Gold and silver enjoyed an exceptional day yesterday, breaking out of their recent trading ranges on solid buying, reflected in significant increases in Comex open interest for both metals. Preliminary figures indicated…

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Alasdair Macleod

Why the future money is gold and silver

A reminder why they always will be sound money and why bitcoin cannot fill that role With bitcoin’s price still rising and expected to rise even more, there has been a growing belief in cryptocurrency circles that it…

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