This week, gold convincingly challenged and overcame the $1800 level and silver shot through the $27 barrier. From last Friday’s close, gold rose by $51 to trade at $1820 in European morning trade, while silver rose…
There is a growing recognition in financial circles that price inflation will increase significantly in the near future, and official estimates that it will be a temporary phenomenon limited to an average of 2% are…
Gold and silver were little changed on the week, with gold at $1769, down $8 from last Friday’s close in early morning European trade, while silver was at $25.95, down 4 cents. The last trade date for Comex gold and…
As well as financing escalating government deficits, central banks face an additional problem of replacing contracting bank credit to the non-financial private sector if a slump is to be avoided. The problem comes at…
Gold and silver continued to rally in lacklustre trading this week, and our headline chart shows that silver has now regained the losses since the start of the year, while gold is still 6% under water. In morning…
The oil price crash on the back of the COVID-19 lockdowns has accelerated the coming supply crunch. Both national and international oil companies have slashed CAPEX and maintenance spending, which will accelerate…
This article explains why attempting to achieve economic outcomes by managing interest rates fails. The basis of monetary interventionist theories ignores the discoveries of earlier free-market thinkers, particularly…
The oil price crash on the back of the COVID-19 lockdowns has accelerated the coming supply crunch. Both national and international oil companies have slashed CAPEX and maintenance spending, which will push up decline…
Gold and silver enjoyed an exceptional day yesterday, breaking out of their recent trading ranges on solid buying, reflected in significant increases in Comex open interest for both metals. Preliminary figures indicated…
A reminder why they always will be sound money and why bitcoin cannot fill that role With bitcoin’s price still rising and expected to rise even more, there has been a growing belief in cryptocurrency circles that it…