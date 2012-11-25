The Federal Reserve Board originally led us to believe that it was necessary to expand money supply through quantitative easing to offset the contraction of bank credit. Bank credit is no longer contracting, and indeed…
There is growing awareness that gold is accumulating in Asia. Indians have for a long time been the largest buyers of gold and have a tradition of giving gold as gifts at auspicious times. This gold is mostly classified…
There is growing hope in some quarters that economic recovery is at last under way in the USA. Is this just an election-inspired pick-up in sentiment, now rapidly vanishing, or do we take it more seriously; and if it…
Throughout history many fortunes have been made and lost in real estate. Luck has of course played a part in these outcomes, but the main reason for changing fortunes is the decisions that were made, whether good or…
Quite a bit of media attention has been devoted recently to a working paper by two International Monetary Fund economists that re-examines the “Chicago Plan”. First put forward by University of Chicago economists in…
The Federal Reserve’s new stimulus measures have had a noticeable impact on market confidence in the dollar and the solvency of our current monetary system. The Fear Index picked up in September and is once more over…
Much has been made in the press of the manipulation of LIBOR, without much explanation of the consequences for prices of all things that depend on supply and demand for bank credit. Outrage focuses on the activities of…
Any reasonable saver who has seen the virtue of accumulating gold should be asking himself the crucial and necessary question of when to part with their gold, or at least when to reduce his allocation to precious…
The second part of an extended essay on the gold standard. In Golden stability versus fiat chaos (Part I) we discussed how gold money preserves purchasing power and attacked the factually and logically wrong argument…
Earlier this month Eric Sprott circulated a paper, co-authored by him, which concluded that Western central banks have considerably less physical gold than they claim. It shows that since the year 2000 there has been a…