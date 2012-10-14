Last Monday GoldMoney published my article showing the frightening growth in money-quantities for the US dollar. In that article I stated that the hyperbolic rate of increase, if the established trend is maintained, is…
On October 6, GoldMoney posted my podcast with Robert Wenzel of EconomicPolicyJournal.com. In that podcast, Wenzel expressed concern about the future inflationary implications of the build-up of excess reserves on the…
I make no apology for returning to the subject of China, its role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and gold. Gold is now a strategic metal for present and future SCO governments, which between them have over…
The following is an essay version of a speech given by Spanish trader and economist Felix Moreno de la Cova, at a recent event in Madrid to mark the publication of.... the Spanish version of Gold Wars by the late…
Even before the Federal Reserve announced its latest bond-buying blitz on September 13, US money supply measures were growing at a healthy clip. Unofficial M3 calculations reached $14.7 trillion in August. Now that the…
Some of the dust from Ben Bernanke’s “QE3” announcement on 13 September has settled. The Federal Reserve is now committed to spending $40 billion a month on agency mortgage-backed securities – an open-ended plan. It is…
When considering whether gold is a value investment, one needs to first recognise that gold does not have a balance sheet, management team, price-earnings ratio or any of the other things one needs to analyse before…
The BBC is running a three-part series on notable economists, starting with Keynes. There were a number of errors made, but I shall ignore those and address two Keynesian fallacies. The first was that Keynes correctly…
The US Republican Party recently announced its intention to set up a "gold commission", to examine the feasability or not of returning to a gold standard. This raises important questions, cutting across the neoclassical…