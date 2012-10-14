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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

Accelerating money supply and gold prices

On October 6, GoldMoney posted my podcast with Robert Wenzel of EconomicPolicyJournal.com. In that podcast, Wenzel expressed concern about the future inflationary implications of the build-up of excess reserves on the…

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Alasdair Macleod

The SCO, China, Iran, and gold

I make no apology for returning to the subject of China, its role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and gold. Gold is now a strategic metal for present and future SCO governments, which between them have over…

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Felix Moreno de la Cova Solis

Gold Wars revisited

The following is an essay version of a speech given by Spanish trader and economist Felix Moreno de la Cova, at a recent event in Madrid to mark the publication of.... the Spanish version of Gold Wars by the late…

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Felix Moreno de la Cova Solis

Fear Index update: Euro Fear Index edition

Even before the Federal Reserve announced its latest bond-buying blitz on September 13, US money supply measures were growing at a healthy clip. Unofficial M3 calculations reached $14.7 trillion in August. Now that the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Helicopter Ben flies again

Some of the dust from Ben Bernanke’s “QE3” announcement on 13 September has settled. The Federal Reserve is now committed to spending $40 billion a month on agency mortgage-backed securities – an open-ended plan. It is…

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James Turk

Determining the value of gold

When considering whether gold is a value investment, one needs to first recognise that gold does not have a balance sheet, management team, price-earnings ratio or any of the other things one needs to analyse before…

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Alasdair Macleod

Animal spirits

The BBC is running a three-part series on notable economists, starting with Keynes. There were a number of errors made, but I shall ignore those and address two Keynesian fallacies. The first was that Keynes correctly…

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Alasdair Macleod

A new gold standard?

The US Republican Party recently announced its intention to set up a "gold commission", to examine the feasability or not of returning to a gold standard. This raises important questions, cutting across the neoclassical…

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