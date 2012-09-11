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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Felix Moreno de la Cova Solis

Golden stability versus fiat chaos (Part I)

The gold standard is slowly becoming a mainstream discussion point again. This is in part thanks to recent calls from US Republicans for another congressional “gold commission” to examine the idea of restoring some form…

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Felix Moreno de la Cova Solis

Fear Index update August 2012: Speeding up

Despite the pause in monetary stimulus and the huge expectations built up over QE3, the truth is that US money supply continues to grow at a healthy pace, proving that the supposedly “sterilised” Operation Twist is…

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Alasdair Macleod

The purpose of market intervention

Interventions in markets by governments and central banks are routine and we take them for granted. No one questions them, but they can create dangerous distortions. Their reason for intervening is to take price…

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Alasdair Macleod

A history of exchange-rate regimes

It’s almost as if currencies are designed to confuse you. In fact, sometimes they even lie to you. Take the pound sterling for example; each 5, 10, 20 and 50 pound note assures you, the esteemed owner, the gracious…

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Felix Moreno de la Cova Solis

The bulls in Spain struggle in vain

As the first “too-big-to-fail” euro-periphery nation to have caught fire, many see Spain as the pivotal battleground that will determine the eurozone's future. Massive money printing by the European Central Bank is the…

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Alasdair Macleod

Anniversary of the credit crunch

We are coming up to the fifth anniversary of the financial crisis, at least for the UK’s banking system, because it was five years ago that anxious depositors were queuing up to withdraw their money from Northern Rock,…

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The GoldMoney News Desk

The psychology of a successful investor

Like all things in life, when investing, having a high IQ is largely beneficial. It helps you to source the right information, analyse it and “know what to do”. Quite simple. But there’s a big difference between…

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Alasdair Macleod

Subjective value and currencies

“The issuer’s promise” is a phrase I have used recently to describe the backing for fiat currencies. The purpose of this article is to define it further, given that it is increasingly likely to be challenged in the…

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