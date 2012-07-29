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A wider perspective.

Ideas and analysis on money, markets and the world around us.

Alasdair Macleod

The inevitable death of the euro

On Thursday the European Central Bank’s Mario Draghi was moved to defend the euro, after Spain’s government bond yields rose dramatically through the 7% level. And when Valencia asked the central government for a…

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Alasdair Macleod

Euro shorts smell blood

Within the eurozone there are great stresses. At one extreme there are punitive costs of borrowing for Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Ireland, Spain and Italy; at the other there is zero or negative interest rates for…

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James Turk

When bailouts don’t work

Sometimes bailouts do not achieve what is intended, which is one reason they should be avoided. The people of Iceland apparently have some discerning insight into this basic financial reality. When a financial collapse…

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Alasdair Macleod

LIBOR fixing implicates government as well

The LIBOR scandal has been hogging headlines of late, with questions raised again about the extent to which big banks are now a law unto themselves; the focus on Barclays obscures the fact that other banks are likely to…

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Felix Moreno de la Cova Solis

Gold is real; central planning is fiction

The dream of developing a science that would allow wise philosopher kings to rule humanity from ivory towers is as old as Plato, but it received a significant boost during the 20th Century as “scientific” socialism…

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Alasdair Macleod

Gold reentering monetary system

Early in 2011, the London Bullion Market Association began to push for gold to be recognised by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision as the ultimate high-quality liquid asset. It has been a planned approach…

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James Turk

Where was the gold?

I am an avid reader of monetary history. Of late I have been focusing on the monetary events of the 1920s and 1930s. By learning from the maelstrom that riled the global financial scene during those two tumultuous…

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Alasdair Macleod

The unseen hand

The assessment of economic growth based on Gross Domestic Product is a fallacy, because GDP is merely a measure of the amount of money in an economy. The one thing it does not measure, which is central to economic…

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