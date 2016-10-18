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The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

John Butler

Paul Volcker: Joseph B Treaster -2004

As the Chairman of the Federal Reserve from 1979 to 1982, Paul Volcker established himself as one of the most influential economic thinkers. Currently a major advocate for corporate governance and accounting reforms,…

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John Butler

The Forgotten Man: Amity Shlaes - 2007

An illustrated edition of Amity Shlaes’s #1 New York Timesbestseller, featuring vivid black-and-white illustrations that capture this dark period in American history and the men and women, from all walks of life, whose…

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Roy Sebag

Going for Gold: Mr. Jack H. Morris - 2010

Jack H. Morris details how Newmont Mining revolutionized the gold mining industry and remains today the second largest gold miner in the world. He asserts that Newmont is the link between early gold mining and today’s…

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Roy Sebag

Here on Earth: Tim Flannery - 2010

We stand at a crossroads, where comprehension of our place in nature—of our true abilities and of our history—is supremely important. We have formed a global civilization of unprecedented might, driven forward by the…

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