Twilight in the Desert reveals a Saudi oil and production industry that could soon approach a serious, irreversible decline. In this exhaustively researched book, veteran oil industry analyst Matthew Simmons draws on…
Moyer provides the insight, in-depth analysis and strategies necessary to invest successfully in the securities of financially distressed companies. This high-risk, high-reward $400 billion market is more for…
Roger Penrose, one of the most accomplished scientists of our time, presents the only comprehensive and comprehensible account of the physics of the universe. From the very first attempts by the Greeks to grapple with…
In this fully revised, updated and expanded second edition, Michael Coulson gives a masterly overview of the mining sector. He explains both the rewards and the pitfalls of investing in mining shares, provides a study…
As the Chairman of the Federal Reserve from 1979 to 1982, Paul Volcker established himself as one of the most influential economic thinkers. Currently a major advocate for corporate governance and accounting reforms,…
An illustrated edition of Amity Shlaes’s #1 New York Timesbestseller, featuring vivid black-and-white illustrations that capture this dark period in American history and the men and women, from all walks of life, whose…
In this unique book, Arieh Ben-Naim invites the reader to experience the joy of appreciating something which has eluded understanding for many years — entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics.The book has a…
The true story of a Scottish murderer, philanderer, gambler and abscondee who escaped his condemned cell in London to become the darling of the French economy, John Law of Lauriston is an account of the euphoria and…
Jack H. Morris details how Newmont Mining revolutionized the gold mining industry and remains today the second largest gold miner in the world. He asserts that Newmont is the link between early gold mining and today’s…
We stand at a crossroads, where comprehension of our place in nature—of our true abilities and of our history—is supremely important. We have formed a global civilization of unprecedented might, driven forward by the…