What if the government let anyone use a currency of his or her choosing? What if the government permitted entrepreneurs to innovate in the monetary sector, such as by creating digital currencies or minting commodity…
When Money Dies is the classic history of what happens when a nation's currency depreciates beyond recovery. In 1923, with its currency effectively worthless (the exchange rate in December of that year was one dollar to…
This text is an introduction to the concepts of time value of money and the related decision criteria used to evaluate investments. The text examples and problems provide the reader with a comprehensive approach to…
In another scare era it was known as a bomb shelter; Brown (How I Found Freedom in an Unfree World, KR, p. 154) calls it a retreat. In any case the notion's the same: when the going gets rough, a well-stocked place to…
Long before Charles Murray took on the topic, Henry Hazlitt wrote an outstanding book on poverty that not only provided an empirical examination of the problem but also presented a rigorous theory for understanding the…
Supermoney may be even more relevant today than when it was first published nearly twenty-five years ago. Written in the bright and funny style that became Adam Smith's trademark, this book gives a view inside…
Economics of the Free Society first appeared in Austria in 1937. Since then, nine German editions have been published, along with French, Swedish, Italian, Finnish, and English editions. The book's purpose is twofold:…
Hedge Hunters has been one of the most important and best-selling books on hedge funds since its debut in November 2007. Since then, the financial markets have been turned upside down, posing unprecedented challenges to…
Can the market fully manage the money and banking sector? Jesús Huerta de Soto, professor of economics at the Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Madrid, has made history with this mammoth and exciting treatise that it has and…
Most commonly accepted economic "facts" are wrong Here's the unvarnished, politically incorrect truth. The liberal media and propagandists masquerading as educators have filled the world--and deformed public…