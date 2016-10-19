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The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

John Butler

When Money Dies - Adam Fergusson: 1975

When Money Dies is the classic history of what happens when a nation's currency depreciates beyond recovery. In 1923, with its currency effectively worthless (the exchange rate in December of that year was one dollar to…

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Roy Sebag

Supermoney: George Goodman - 1972

Supermoney may be even more relevant today than when it was first published nearly twenty-five years ago. Written in the bright and funny style that became Adam Smith's trademark, this book gives a view inside…

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Roy Sebag

Hedge Hunters: Katherine Burton - 2007

Hedge Hunters has been one of the most important and best-selling books on hedge funds since its debut in November 2007. Since then, the financial markets have been turned upside down, posing unprecedented challenges to…

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