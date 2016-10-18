Hedge Hunters: Katherine Burton - 2007

Oct 18, 2016 · Roy Sebag

Hedge Hunters has been one of the most important and best-selling books on hedge funds since its debut in November 2007. Since then, the financial markets have been turned upside down, posing unprecedented challenges to hedge fund managers. This revised and updated edition deals with those changes with all the insight and knowledge that made the original edition so successful. Katherine Burton has written a new preface and has updated each chapter with a discussion of how the fund was affected by the downturn, the manager’s strategies for coping with the ongoing turbulence, and how the fund survived.