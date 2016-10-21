Ron Paul has been the leading champion of sound money in the Congress. Here he explains why sound money means a new gold standard. The monograph is written in the clearest possible terms with the goal of explaining the…
Through the ages gold clauses have served as protection from inflation. Americans, however, were forbidden by law to own gold from 1934 to 1974. As gold ownership is once again legal, it is now possible to use the gold…
Cosmos has 13 heavily illustrated chapters, corresponding to the 13 episodes of the Cosmos television series. In the book, Sagan explores 15 billion years of cosmic evolution and the development of science and…
Whether you have $20 or $200,000 to invest, the objective is the same: to make your money grow. The means, however, vary dramatically based on your investing style and how much money you have to work with. If you invest…
This no-holds-barred presentation of one of the most successful investment strategies of all time -- value investing in distressed securities/companies -- shows you how to analyze and evaluate stocks just like…
The three treatises in On the Manipulation of Money and Credit were written in German between 1923 and 1931. Together they include some of Mises's most important contributions to monetary and trade-cycle theories and…
An excellent volume by an eminent journalist and author which presents a history of inflation, an explanation of its causes, an analysis of the misconceptions and fallacies that prevail about it, the outlook for more of…
Financial crises and speculative excess can be traced back to the very beginning of trade and commerce. Since its introduction in 1978, this book has charted and followed this volatile world of financial markets.…
"The Golden Constant" is a unique examination of how gold's purchasing power has remained consistent over the centuries. First published in 1977, this new edition has additional material to bring it up to date. The book…