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The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

James Turk

The Gold Clause: Henry Holzer - 1984

Through the ages gold clauses have served as protection from inflation. Americans, however, were forbidden by law to own gold from 1934 to 1974. As gold ownership is once again legal, it is now possible to use the gold…

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Roy Sebag

Cosmos: Carl Sagan - 1980

Cosmos has 13 heavily illustrated chapters, corresponding to the 13 episodes of the Cosmos television series. In the book, Sagan explores 15 billion years of cosmic evolution and the development of science and…

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Roy Sebag

The Golden Constant: Roy Jastram - 1977

"The Golden Constant" is a unique examination of how gold's purchasing power has remained consistent over the centuries. First published in 1977, this new edition has additional material to bring it up to date. The book…

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