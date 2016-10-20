The Inflation Crisis and how to Resolve it: Henry Hazlitt - 1978

Oct 20, 2016 · Alasdair Macleod

An excellent volume by an eminent journalist and author which presents a history of inflation, an explanation of its causes, an analysis of the misconceptions and fallacies that prevail about it, the outlook for more of it, and advice regarding what the reader can and cannot do to protect himself or herself against it. The author recognizes the strength of the political forces that continue it, and the urgent need of the re-establishment of an international gold standard. A first-rate analysis for everyone seeking protection against the consequences of inflation.