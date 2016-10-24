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The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

James Turk

Richard Cantillon: Antoin Murphy - 1986

This is the first biography of entrepreneur and economist Richard Cantillon whose major work, Essai sur la Nature du Commerce en General (1755), remains one of the most important works on economics written in the 18th…

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Roy Sebag

The Raven of Zurich: Felix Somary - 1986

Felix Somary, known as "The Raven of Zurich" for his dire but accurate predictions of the future, led a life of action as banker, social thinker, diplomat and relentless battler for the integrity of currencies as the…

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James Turk

Market for Liberty: Linda Tannehill - 1984

Some great books are the product of a lifetime of research, reflection, and labored discipline. But other classics are written in a white heat during the moment of discovery, with prose that shines forth like the sun…

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James Turk

The Case for Gold: Ron Paul - 1983

This important and authoritative book by two of America's leading proponents of the gold standard has been acclaimed by policy analysts, congressional leaders, and investment experts alike. Originally commissioned by…

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