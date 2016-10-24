This collection of essays uses the lens of rational expectations theory to examine how governments anticipate and plan for inflation, and provides insight into the pioneering research for which Thomas Sargent was…
This is the first biography of entrepreneur and economist Richard Cantillon whose major work, Essai sur la Nature du Commerce en General (1755), remains one of the most important works on economics written in the 18th…
Felix Somary, known as "The Raven of Zurich" for his dire but accurate predictions of the future, led a life of action as banker, social thinker, diplomat and relentless battler for the integrity of currencies as the…
The Crash and Its Aftermath is an excellent work of reference on the Great Contraction. It will be useful both to people with only a passing curiosity about the Crash and to those for whom the Great Depression is a…
Raymond W. Goldsmith has combined his experience, good sense, and flair with figures to construct this groundbreaking comparative study of the balance sheets of twenty of the largest nations. A pioneer in the field of…
Some great books are the product of a lifetime of research, reflection, and labored discipline. But other classics are written in a white heat during the moment of discovery, with prose that shines forth like the sun…
Henry Hazlitt was a leading editorialist for the New York Times from 1934 until 1946. His career at the paper, however, abruptly ended because of the articles collected in this book. He closely covered the…
Focusing on price-forecasting in the commodity futures market, this is the most comprehensive examination of fundamental and technical analysis available. Treats both approaches in depth, with forecasting, examined in…
This important and authoritative book by two of America's leading proponents of the gold standard has been acclaimed by policy analysts, congressional leaders, and investment experts alike. Originally commissioned by…
Talk about great timing. Rothbard's extraordinary book unravels the mystery of banking: what is legitimate enterprise and what is a government-backed shell game that can't last. His explanation is clear enough for…