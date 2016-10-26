In Boom and Bust in the American Century, James Grant tells why the financial prosperity of the 1990s is destined to collapse. This is a book about cycles of optimism and pessimism, of bull markets and bear markets, and…
Widely considered the crowning achievement in the history of international monetary relations, the classical gold standard (1880- 1914) has long been treated as a holy relic. Its veneration, however, has done more to…
This is one of Rothbard’s most important scholarly works. In the first volume (Economic Thought Before Adam Smith), Rothbard traces the history of economics from the ancient Greeks to Adam Smith; and in the second…
The government monopoly of money must be abolished to stop the recurring bouts of acute inflation and deflation that have become accentuated during the last seventy years.Abolition is also the cure for the most…
This technical reference provides the broad base of knowledge necessary for those working in gold extraction and gold processing industries. It bridges the gap between research and industry by emphasizing the practical…
Investors are all too often lured by the prospect of instant millions and fall prey to the many fads of Wall Street. The myriad approaches they adopt offer little or no real prospect for long-term success and invariably…
We human beings share 98 percent of our genes with chimpanzees. Yet humans are the dominant species on the planet -- having founded civilizations and religions, developed intricate and diverse forms of communication,…
George Soros is unquestionably one of the most powerful and profitable investors in the world today. Dubbed by BusinessWeek as "the Man who Moves Markets," Soros made a fortune competing with the British pound and…
Premodern Financial Systems: A Historical Comparative Study describes (in quantitative terms whenever possible) the financial superstructure, such as the method of financing the government, and links it to the essential…