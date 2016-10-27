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The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

John Butler

FDR's Folly: Jim Powell - 2003

This groundbreaking book pulls back the shroud of awe and the cloak of time enveloping FDR to prove convincingly how flawed his economic policies actually were, despite his good intentions and the astounding intellect…

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Roy Sebag

Gold: Bob Symes - 1999

The allure of gold has captured the human imagination and inspired legends throughout history, from the ancient Egyptians, who encased their dead in gold, to the Greek legend of Midas, who turned all he touched to gold.…

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Roy Sebag

Energies: Vaclav Smil - 1999

Energy is the only universal currency. One of its many forms must be transformed into another in order for stars to shine, planets to rotate, living things to grow, and civilizations to evolve. Recognition of this…

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Roy Sebag

The Big Score: Jacquie McNish - 1999

From the windswept Labrador coast, where the massive nickel deposit was discovered, to the boardrooms of Singapore, Toronto, and Vancouver where the giant poker game for Diamond Fields was played out, the story behind…

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Roy Sebag

The Inflationary Universe: Alan Guth - 1997

This is the compelling, first-hand account of Alan Guth’s paradigm-breaking discovery of the origins of the universe—and of his dramatic rise from young researcher to physics superstar. Guth’s startling theory—widely…

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