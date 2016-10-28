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The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

Roy Sebag

The Lessons of History: Will Durant - 1968

A concise survey of the culture and civilization of mankind, The Lessons of History is the result of a lifetime of research from Pulitzer Prize–winning historians Will and Ariel Durant. With their accessible compendium…

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Roy Sebag

The Double Helix: James Watson - 1968

By identifying the structure of DNA, the molecule of life, Francis Crick and James Watson revolutionized biochemistry and won themselves a Nobel Prize. At the time, Watson was only twenty-four, a young scientist hungry…

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