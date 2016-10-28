A concise survey of the culture and civilization of mankind, The Lessons of History is the result of a lifetime of research from Pulitzer Prize–winning historians Will and Ariel Durant. With their accessible compendium…
Several books have been written on the crash itself but non before has dealt with events leading up to it. The era of the 1920s was one of economic growth, and not merely tinsel and ballyhoo. For most of the period,…
By identifying the structure of DNA, the molecule of life, Francis Crick and James Watson revolutionized biochemistry and won themselves a Nobel Prize. At the time, Watson was only twenty-four, a young scientist hungry…
Charles Holt Carroll defended sound money in a blazing series of essays appearing in the latter decades of the 19th century. They are all collected here, in The Organization of Debt into Currency and Other Papers.…
Writing in the June 1965 issue of theEconomic Journal, Harry G. Johnson begins with a sentence seemingly calibrated to the scale of the book he set himself to review: "The long-awaited monetary history of the United…
A History of Interest Rates presents a very readable account of interest rate trends and lending practices over four millennia of economic history. Despite the paucity of data prior to the Industrial Revolution, authors…
This book applies Austrian business cycle theory to understanding the onset of the 1929 Great Depression. Rothbard first summarizes the Austrian theory and offers a criticism of competing theories, including the views…
In Bryson's biggest book, he confronts his greatest challenge: to understand—and, if possible, answer—the oldest, biggest questions we have posed about the universe and ourselves. Taking as territory everything from the…
First published in 1095 in Germany, translated from the fourth edition and published in England in 1924, this seminal work ran counter to the classical and neo-classical theories of money. Knall defined money as a…