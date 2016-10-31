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The foundations of thought.

Books, papers and longer perspectives on money and the economy.

Roy Sebag

Human Action: Ludwig von Miss - 1949

In the foreword to Human Action: A Treatise on Economics, Mises explains complex market phenomena as "the outcomes of countless conscious, purposive actions, choices, and preferences of individuals, each of whom was…

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Roy Sebag

The Gold Book: Pierre Lassoed - 1990

The lure of gold transcends time, empires, monetary theories and fashion. Gold is the quintessential inflation hedge and insurance policy against political and economic turmoil. The Gold Book is a comprehensive guide…

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Roy Sebag

The Predators Ball: Connie Bruck - 1989

During the '80s, Michael Milken at Drexel Burnham created the corporate raiders. He was the billionaire Junk Bond King. But, in the corner stood the U.S. District Attorney waiting to file criminal and racketeering…

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