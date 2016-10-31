In the foreword to Human Action: A Treatise on Economics, Mises explains complex market phenomena as "the outcomes of countless conscious, purposive actions, choices, and preferences of individuals, each of whom was…
Though the existence of securities of distressed and bankrupt companies is certainly not a recent phenomenon, the decade of the 1980s witnessed the highest corporate bond default rates of this century. As a result of a…
Complied by one of the foremost authorities on the subject and containing several fascinating case studies, Investing in Bankruptcies and Turnarounds provides perspective on such topics as predicting bankruptcy, valuing…
The history of gold begins in antiquity. Bits of gold were found in Spanish caves that were used by Paleolithic people around 40,000 B.C. Gold is the "child of Zeus," wrote the Greek poet Pindar. The Romans called the…
The lure of gold transcends time, empires, monetary theories and fashion. Gold is the quintessential inflation hedge and insurance policy against political and economic turmoil. The Gold Book is a comprehensive guide…
For decades, proponents of artificial intelligence have argued that computers will soon be doing everything that a human mind can do. Admittedly, computers now play chess at the grandmaster level, but do they understand…
During the '80s, Michael Milken at Drexel Burnham created the corporate raiders. He was the billionaire Junk Bond King. But, in the corner stood the U.S. District Attorney waiting to file criminal and racketeering…
One of the greatest physicists of the twentieth century, Richard Feynman possessed an unquenchable thirst for adventure and an unparalleled ability to tell the stories of his life. "What Do You Care What Other People…
The problem of Western currency is more topical than ever. The international monetary system has been patched up by many expedients that were intended to extend its assured life. It cannot endure very long in the…
This work has been selected by scholars as being culturally important, and is part of the knowledge base of civilization as we know it. This work was reproduced from the original artifact, and remains as true to the…