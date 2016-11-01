In a wide-ranging discussion, a economist and distinguished journalist writes incisively on inflation and growth , labor and education, and a variety of other subjects directly affecting the prosperity and freedom of…
What are the causes of war? To answer this question, Professor Waltz examines the ideas of major thinkers throughout the history of Western civilization. He explores works both by classic political philosophers, such as…
Henry Hazlitt did the seemingly impossible, something that was and is a magnificent service to all people everywhere. He wrote a line-by-line commentary and refutation of one of the most destructive, fallacious, and…
This book is called The Battle for Investment Survival because protecting and increasing capital is in fact a "battle." In addition to experience, flair and contacts, matters like this need uninterrupted time and…
"This history will endure; not only because Sir Winston has written it, but also because of its own inherent virtues -- its narrative power, its fine judgment of war and politics, of soldiers and statesmen, and even…
Classic analysis of the subject and the development of personal probability; one of the greatest controversies in modern statistcal thought. New preface and new footnotes to 1954 edition, with a supplementary 180-item…
"When everybody thinks alike, everyone is likely to be wrong." The ten words quoted above are, according to Humphrey B. Neill, a potent factor behind the economic booms and busts that blight our civilization. The…
Of Galbraith's classic examination of the 1929 financial collapse, the Atlantic Monthly said:"Economic writings are seldom notable for their entertainment value, but this book is. Galbraith's prose has grace and wit,…
Marjorie Grice-Hutchinson's remarkable classic, The School of Salamanca, posed an extraordinary challenge when it first appeared in 1952. One can see how it came to have such influence on both Joseph Schumpeter and…
Capitalism, Socialism and Democracy remains one of the greatest works of social theory written this century. When it first appeared the New English Weekly predicted that for the next five to ten years it will cetainly…