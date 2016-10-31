The Gold Book: Pierre Lassoed - 1990

Oct 31, 2016 · Roy Sebag

The lure of gold transcends time, empires, monetary theories and fashion. Gold is the quintessential inflation hedge and insurance policy against political and economic turmoil. The Gold Book is a comprehensive guide for every investor, whether your buying a few coins or plunging into the world of gold mining stocks. The Gold Book delves into: 1) the history of gold and silver 2) the economic and emotional forces that drive gold prices 3) bullion, coins, gold mining equities, options and futures and much more...