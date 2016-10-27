Gold: Bob Symes - 1999

Oct 27, 2016 · Roy Sebag

The allure of gold has captured the human imagination and inspired legends throughout history, from the ancient Egyptians, who encased their dead in gold, to the Greek legend of Midas, who turned all he touched to gold. This book examines all aspects of this metal, from its scientific properties and mineralogy to the myths that surround it and the history of its exploitation. It describes the geological processes that form gold deposits, where they occur and the practicalities of extraction.