The Chemistry of Gold Extraction: John Marsden - 1991

Oct 25, 2016 · Roy Sebag

This technical reference provides the broad base of knowledge necessary for those working in gold extraction and gold processing industries. It bridges the gap between research and industry by emphasizing the practical applications of chemical principles and techniques. Includes in-depth discussions of process selection, principle of gold hydrometallury, oxidative pretreatment, leaching, solution purification, recover, surface chemical methods, refining, and effluent treatment. Useful for engineers and scientists, plant operators, managers and academics.