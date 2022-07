Oct 26, 2016 · Roy Sebag

In Boom and Bust in the American Century, James Grant tells why the financial prosperity of the 1990s is destined to collapse. This is a book about cycles of optimism and pessimism, of bull markets and bear markets, and of orthodoxy and heresy. Boom and Bust in the American Century is sophisticated financial writing by a gifted author and analyst at the top of his form.