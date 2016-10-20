On the Manipulation of Money and Credit: Ludwig Von Mises - 1978

Oct 20, 2016 · James Turk

The three treatises in On the Manipulation of Money and Credit were written in German between 1923 and 1931. Together they include some of Mises's most important contributions to monetary and trade-cycle theories and constitute a precursor to Mises's major work, Human Action. In the first essay, "Stabilization of the Monetary Unit from the Viewpoint of Theory," written during the period of German hyperinflation, Mises discusses the consequences of the fluctuating purchasing power of paper money. He explores such ideas as the outcome of inflation, that is, the result of the increase in the amount of money, and an emancipation of monetary value from the influence of government.